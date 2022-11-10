The Ultimate Utility: 2B3D is Using NFTs to Save Military Veteran Lives

Too Long; Didn't Read

2B3D is building a virtual reality medical environment (VRME) designed specifically to deliver free mental health services to military veterans in real-time. Veterans experiencing suicidal ideation (often exacerbated by PTSD symptoms and substance use disorder) will be able to access the virtual reality metaverse for immediate access to suicide prevention counselors, group therapy, meditation spaces, and meditation spaces. The company is owned and operated by military veterans, and we intend to head off the growing mental health crisis in America, starting with our at-risk military veterans.