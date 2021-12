573 reads

Web 3.0 is the next step in the web's growth, and it aims to make the internet more intelligent. Semantic Web allows computers to comprehend material in the same way that people do. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning enable computers to understand data. Web 3's network is decentralized, meaning it is not controlled by a single organization, and the decentralized applications (apps) created on top of it are open. These networks self-organize and don't have a single point of failure.