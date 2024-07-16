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The Trap of AI Binary Thinking

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byAlessandro Ravanetti@aleravanetti

Freelance writer focusing on fintech, climate tech, and impact.

July 16th, 2024
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Generative AI, Fintech and Future of Financial Services

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Alessandro Ravanetti@aleravanetti

Freelance writer focusing on fintech, climate tech, and impact.

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machine-learning#ai#generative-ai#fintech#eu-ai-act#ai-applications#financial-services#ai-binary-thinking#binary-thinking

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