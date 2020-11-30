The Top 20 Stories Published on Hacker Noon in 2020

The hottest things to write about on Hacker Noon in 2020 were — pretty much both by story submission volume and traffic generated — coronavirus; coding, programming, javascript; cryptocurrency; python, blockchain, startups, artificial intelligence (AI), and software development.

Tech career advice and personal stories of self-improvement remain wildly popular, as do developer tools and programming language comparisons.

A lot of people love Hacker Noon for DIY learning to code content covering c++; javascript; nodejs; php; react, and so much more.

We get great firsthand accounts from the frontlines of software development and software architecture adjacent industries like data science; machine learning; automation; open source and cybersecurity.

This year, we've also attracted huge amounts of fintech and bitcoin news and analysis writers, as well as some incredible stories on entrepreneurship; business and startups — incl. founder stories, marketing hacks, growth hacking, funding, and venture capital.

Annnd this is what you came for — the top 20 stories published on Hacker Noon in 2020, by page views:

by @tristaljing

I think the discussion about the full stack is also a kind of argument relating to the all-rounder and expert in the IT industry, and debate on the depth and breadth of development skills.

You can’t have your cake and eat it too. While the full stack developers and full stack designers seem like they are challenging this possibility. Because their horizontal skills tree gives them the ability to both have and eat the cake. There is another saying is that jack of all trades, but master of none. So it’s necessary to think about how to become a real full stack developer but not an empty title.

by @AmyraSheldon

by @yassine

Programming has been one of the most in-demand and highly-paid skills for the last two decades, and the demand is only increasing. In addition to this demand and popularity in the market, working as a developer also provides a lot of flexibility. You can work from wherever you want and contribute to projects all around the world. All of these reasons make software development highly compatible with the freelancing lifestyle.

by @javinpaul

by @akpr

Machine learning and deep learning are two subsets of artificial intelligence which have garnered a lot of attention over the past two years. If you’re here looking to understand both the terms in the simplest way possible, there’s no better place to be.

by @linh

by @alexeygrigorev

A typical interview process for a data science position includes multiple rounds. Often, one of such rounds covers theoretical concepts, where the goal is to determine if the candidate knows the fundamentals of machine learning.

by @momchil

by @lafernando

Observability is the ability to understand the internal state of your system by looking at what is happening externally. In a software system, in order to acquire observability, we mainly implement the following aspects: logging, metrics, and tracing. Especially when we are moving away from monolithic software systems to microservices-based architectures, observability becomes a key aspect of the system design.

by @javinpaul

by @MaryHacks

If you’ve come across this article, you probably need to read somebody’s messages on WhatsApp or view shared media files. In this article, you’ll find the best 7 ways to hack WhatsApp chats. I recommend you to look through all of them and choose the one that meets your technical skills and monitoring needs.

DISCLAIMER: The article is intended to be used and must be used for informational purposes only.

by @javinpaul

DevOps is one of the most in-demand skills from employer and there are many job opportunities lying for full stack developers, distinguished engineers and DevOps professionals. If you are an experienced Java programmer or a full-stack web developer, and want to become a DevOps engineer then you have come to the right place.

by @Green

by @nahidul_hasan

SOLID Principles is a coding standard that all developers should have a clear concept for developing software in a proper way to avoid a bad design. It was promoted by Robert C Martin and is used across the object-oriented design spectrum. When applied properly it makes your code more extendable, logical and easier to read.

by @angelica-dietzel

by @DavidDataScience

In this article, I demonstrate how you can setup and maintain a python friendly development environment from within Atom. Ideally, a developer wants to reduce the amount of window/application switching as much as possible and create repeatable workflows.

by @andy

by @thems18

Data preprocessing is a data mining technique that involves transforming raw data into an understandable format. Real-world data is often incomplete, inconsistent, and/or lacking in certain behaviors or trends, and is likely to contain many errors. Data preprocessing is a proven method of resolving such issues.

In the real world data are generally incomplete: lacking attribute values, lacking certain attributes of interest, or containing only aggregate data. Noisy: containing errors or outliers. Inconsistent: containing discrepancies in codes or names.

by @luizguilhermefr

by @edward-moon

Blockchain tech is gradually integrating with the current industries as big corporations and startups seek solutions based on this new innovation. Forbes has since taken up the initiative to list 50 best projects leveraging blockchain; this year’s publication marks the second annual ‘Blockchain 50’ ranking by the magazine.

