The Top 10 Benefits of Angular for Web Development

Too Long; Didn't Read

We list the top ten reasons why angular development is everything your next web app deserves. Google developed and maintained by Google, which uses the framework to build its internal tools and websites, but also scales the Angular ecosystem. Google owns the framework and has updated it several times with small changes at every release. The web framework handles the long-known bundling issue with Lazy load modules and Ivy Renderer. The framework sends a separate bundle of code and polyfills for newer browsers and later for older browsers (supporting ES2015 and later)