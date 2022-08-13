Thor (the Marvel version not the Norse mythology one) has been a popular character for decades. His popularity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has exploded in the last decade. Here are all of the Thor movies in order. Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017) are all important to the entire MCU. The latest Thor movie, Love and Thunder, deals with the fallout of the previously mentioned Avengers movies. Thor returns in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Thor (the Marvel version, not the Norse mythology one) has been a popular character for decades; he’s been a prominent character in the comics, he’s appeared in video games, and he’s been in tv shows. But it wasn’t until his inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that his stock rose even more and he became well-known by the general public.





With how his popularity has exploded in the last decade, you might feel left out if you haven’t jumped onto the Thor train yet. To help with that, I’m here to guide you on your journey. So, here are all of the Thor movies in order. This article will only give you a basic summary of the movies, so your watching experience isn’t ruined.

Thor Movies in Order

Thor Thor: The Dark World Thor: Ragnarok Thor: Love and Thunder

1. Thor (2011)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0800369/

This is where the character’s MCU adventure begins. Thor is the prince of Asgard who is next in line to become king. Unfortunately, he’s not ready for a responsibility like that; he has some growing up to do. This leads him to Earth, where he has to learn what it means to be responsible, but most importantly, he has to learn what it means to be a hero.





A lot of the characters we meet here are important to Thor and his story. His father and mother, Odin and Frigga, his brother, Loki, and his Earth friend, Dr. Jane Foster. Of course, we can’t forget his trusty magical hammer, Mjolnir. The events of this movie directly lead to Marvel’s Avengers, where Thor, and a few other characters, become important to that movie’s plot.

2. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

https://www.amazon.com/Thor-Natalie-Portman/dp/B005H9B2CE

After forming the Avengers with the other heroes, it’s time for Thor to resume his duties as prince of Asgard. And heavy is the head that wears the crown (I know that Thor is only a prince, but I rarely get to use that phrase, so let me be) because there’s an old enemy that has risen from the ashes to not just threaten Asgard, but all of the realms.





Malekith, a Dark Elf, is up to no good. What makes him dangerous is that he’s ruthlessly looking for the Aether, a significant weapon in the MCU. Like the previous installment, Thor has the help of Jane, his friends, and others to fight off Malekith. What happens in this movie is pretty important to the entire MCU, so this is a Thor movie that can’t be missed.





We next see Thor in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where he again teams up with the other heroes to save the world.

3. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/marvel-studios-thor-ragnarok/3XqAT8UV8ojS

The Thor movies have always had some humor, but Thor: Ragnarok increased that to 11. This is a comedy movie, but it still manages to mix in drama and emotion. After a series of unfortunate events, Thor becomes stranded on a faraway planet where he’s forced to compete as a gladiator. Although he’s one of the most powerful Avengers, these are heavy circumstances that would wear down anybody.





Luckily, Thor meets friends on this strange planet. Miek, Korg, and Valkyrie are a few of his new friends. There are also some old friends here, including a big green one. To leave, they’ll all have to work together. But what awaits them back home is an even bigger nightmare.





After this, Thor returns in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. I know this is an article about the Thor films in order, but I highly recommend not skipping these two movies. They’re absolutely important if you’re trying to get the full Thor story.

4. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

https://thewaltdisneycompany.com/marvel-studios-unveils-first-glimpse-of-the-cosmic-adventure-thor-love-and-thunder/

The latest Thor movie, Love and Thunder, deals with the fallout of the previously mentioned Avengers movies. A lot has changed for Thor, and he too must change. One of the biggest changes, however, is that there is another person wielding his hammer, Mjolnir. Which isn’t an easy task; only the worthy can carry it.





And it will take both Thors to beat Gorr the God Butcher. As his name implies, Gorr has only one purpose in life; that’s to butcher gods. Played by the incredible Christian Bale, Gorr might be the most frightening villain Thor has ever faced.





Since 2011, Thor has been a fan favorite, and it’s great to see his character evolve. Who knows where his story will take us next?

More in Entertainment:





Featured image source



