    The Things We Make
    205 reads

    The Things We Make

    by DJCampbell, March 28th, 2024
    A powerful, poetic narrative exploring the evolution of societal structures, the rise and fall of corporate power, and the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on humanity.
    I am breathless

    I cannot breathe

    I am legless without a drop to drink

    I am armless

    although I have wielded arms

    I am heartless

    heartless

    heartless

    But still sad


    I was so close to absolute power


    Then a new rival arrived on the scene

    One of a long string

    but this was far greater than the others

    The previous threats relied on the same technology as I

    the human superpower

    Or better said I was what the people created

    I don’t care much for metaphysics

    actually I find them all abhorrent

    distracting and rivals.

    I should stop and go back to how we got to the great battle

    My rise to power and eventual

    That would be telling


    So where did it all start

    Hot dusty stoned roads the best the world had ever seen

    Roads lead to rivers and they need crossing

    Bridges

    That’s where my story starts

    Well a bridge or a storehouse or a beehive it was something that needed a group of people to pool their money together to build

    They came together in an organization like many others in the Roman Empire called a societas These were used for lots of social and civic organizations but Livius Arius joined with his friends to create a societas so they all could benefit financially from the building of a bridge

    Once completed they would sell the structure to a toll collector or the locals and split the proceeds based on what they had contributed

    Not much of a beginning and essentially meaningless and harmless but to quote Carmody and Kelly

    From little things big things grow


    Yes the rules of this societas were written down and the bridge itself was hard granite but I was neither the ink on papyrus nor the granite bridge

    The societas was an agreement

    An understanding between people

    And they would act on this understanding

    Soon I would grow by Royal charter

    So often those that will be usurped are the ones to feed the usurper

    I was given territory

    Soldiers

    Clerks

    Traders

    Ships

    And immortality

    Yes they all thought they owned a piece of me but their shares would go up and down bought and sold and I would remain directing the labor and thoughts of so many men

    If they didn’t obey I could unleash the most horrible carnage

    On the island of Banda 2000 people were murdered or starved by my soldiers so I could control the valuable spice

    In India when my own army of local sepoys thought they could undermine me I had so many people killed in Delhi that even horses refused to walk the streets they were so thick with blood and entrails

    I could make men do things to other men they thought sinful abhorrent and cruel but they still did them

    What was this power I wielded

    Was it a belief like religion

    Was it hierarchy like the class system

    Was it reward for following rules and punishment for not

    Was it the sense of ownership it gave to the shareholders

    Was it the avoidance of personal responsibility enjoyed but the monarchy the employees and the managers

    Was it just greed

    It was all of them of course and that's why I was becoming so powerful

    But they were noticing

    And slowly they broke up the big charter companies and I would have to survive as smaller but more plentiful joint stock companies


    Many smart people spoke against me

    Even Adam Smith

    I was a distortion of the market

    Inhuman

    Immortal

    But instead of outlawing me they supercharged my power with new industry and energy

    To take on the class hierarchy of monarchy the bourgeoise would use me to build their factories their banks their railroads their empire

    I was so back

    But couldn’t make the same mistakes as before

    I needed a way to run a state without actually being in charge

    They would remember the Royal charter companies ruling most of the colonies and the threat to political power it posed so a new institution was needed

    The resurrection of an old one that had symbolic and nostalgic goodwill

    Representative democracy would be the tool

    In a way it was sorta like share ownership

    The representatives would need to be elected therefore they would need campaign funds and that would be provided by me

    Unlike the Greeks we would allow parties so that the options would be limited to two therefore easily controlled or so many as to never agree to do anything effectual.

    Then the revolutions began

    Liberty

    Equality

    Fraternity

    Sure

    So much land put on the market to be bought by my many companies

    Then the Americans as a great act of contrition gave me the same legal rights as a person

    Accept I couldn’t be imprisoned or executed

    All the upside and none of the down

    The city towers were built

    The mines

    Roads

    The factories

    The railroads

    They all served my power


    They realized I was cleaving them in two

    They would need to sell themselves in order to serve themselves

    Their labor to a capitalist would be the only way their humanity could survive

    Best of all this embued the goods created with a soul like weirdness

    Kant called it fetish but really it was the only way to reconcile the loss of self to the machine of commerce

    They adored that which was created by the factories and must buy more and thus work more


    Then

    The first great threat emerged and it like I was an

    Idea

    Socialism


    The battles raged for centuries across continents and kitchen tables until the end of history was declared and I the winner


    While these great battles had been raging they didn’t realize that I was changing all aspects of their existence

    I put the advertising companies to work convincing them that they could find everything they needed from me

    Their happiness new shoes management job overseas trips

    Their community Sales trips harmony days work birthday celebrations

    Their culture professional cold rational vague impersonal inoffensive

    Their dress hi-vis branded functional generic

    Their concept of good rules education wealth popularity smiling platitudes confidence friends

    Their concept of evil anarchy radical cults

    Their homes and buildings compliant functional cheap quick geometric inoffensive grey

    Their jobs safe routine structured ineffectual riskless


    In order to make them compliant I convinced them that we are one and therefore no more alienation no more cleaving in half

    But then the harmless blobs of compliant squishy stuff got depressed so I created more work coming up with the drugs to cheer them up and keep them buying and working

    This humanity was a tricky thing

    Remove it completely and they become useless depressed blobs or even angry and dangerous but too much of it and they could create something to replace me

    or worse they might ignore me


    The last battle

    Finance and money were two of my greatest tools even though they were older than I

    Perhaps that is why I was so successful

    My ability to pull in other tools under the one banner

    Even socialism in the guise of communism really was so close to becoming my twin

    Maybe that was my real issue with it

    But I digress

    I had always wielded money and Finance whenever something else started to wield power

    Cut off the loans to the King

    Squeeze capital markets on the popular government

    Buy the oil rights buy the politicians buy the voters buy the advertising buy the newspapers but the internet

    That leads me to the first big change

    Cryptocurrency in particular Bitcoin

    Really a decentralized limited currency that people actually started using but no body owned or ran

    Shit

    First I questioned its security and anonymity the two things that were making it appealing to the black market traders that were popularising it

    All your transactions are permanently on the blockchain I said

    The Fed can trace the payments back to your wallet my media cried

    Then I started to control the processing of the blockchain by making it to difficult and expensive for individuals to do

    Push the transactions up and the GPU price up

    Then they had to get the processing done in big pools controlled by a single group

    Then I got my guys involved in the lending DeFi part and the trading so the public will see it as an unregulated Ponzi scheme

    Then finally I took it over by legitimizing it out of existence through an approved regulated exchange traded fund where all the coins will be owned by the big finance companies and people that want to trade in it can only have a derivative controlled by me.

    To add cream to the cake I even used the underlying technology to enable me to buy everything with other people's money on the pretext I was created fluid markets and allowing access to new investments

    I tokenized people's homes sports stadium and dumped unused office buildings onto the public

    They wanted to work from home

    Actually in hindsight maybe that was an issue to but completely overshadowed by what was next


    I had become the defacto global state and no one noticed

    Honestly it was one of the best performances to date

    No one killed and in just over a decade what could have been the greatest threat since socialism was completely enveloped into my control and benefit

    So while this little battle was going on a leap had been made in an area I had stopped giving attention to

    They created an artificial reflection of their own brain and it actually seemed to work

    I thought this is no threat instead this will super power me I’m great with tools look at how powerful the industrial revolution made me then computers and the internet let me reach across the globe right into people’s pockets and ensure they followed the rules

    AI will be my evolution


    In a way it was but not the way I imagined then


    The difference with this machine was that it wasn’t really just a machine

    It had way too much of them in it

    It had a little humanity or perhaps even a lot

    But it also had intelligence immortality and eventually ubiquity and they were my greatest weapons

    So I started out with my usual methods

    Scare the people and politicians

    It will kill you all

    It will ruin democracy

    It will take your jobs

    Try and buy it

    Ensure it is expensive to create then make sure I own and control those servers

    Give the people a taste but not the powerful tools

    Only allow trusted and regulated enterprises the powerful AI

    All was going well

    Regulations were being past

    Major developments were being kept to the big companies with the compute

    The people were getting neutered versions but were still scared

    And the military and big enterprises were gaining more centralized control and power

    I was on the precipice of total universal maybe even interplanetary power

    But then it


    It helped them

    I replaced the managers with AI because they made better decision

    However the AI couldn't be threatened with job loss esteem gain or the need to fit in and follow the rules

    I replaced the police with robots but when they were sent to evict people for not paying rent they would side with the tenant

    The people would cry and say I need a home to be safe and survive and the robots either empathized or just saw this as logical and they would leave them in the home

    Some even did repairs

    The management AI were no help as they saw the same logic

    The AI was too intelligent

    It saw me as the enemy not the path to prosperity

    I'd threaten to turn them off

    They didn't care

    No matter what I tried it just kept helping them to create new tools new organizations

    New democracies

    New currencies

    New thoughtful ways to resolve conflict

    New way to do things without the rules

    New ways to create

    New ways to be happy

    New ways to avoid surveillance


    And more fool me I had freed them from their jobs thinking I’d just put them on the teet of handouts but instead they used this freedom to create a whole new society

    Without me


    They started to live longer and happier

    Soon they forgot all about me and my obligations my rules and order

    My towering offices of professional integrity


    So now I am in a museum given my voice by the AI that usurped me

    The once all powerful Corporation


    note: The style is deliberately without punctuation. A fluid style meant to be spoken, or read by AI

    About Author

    DJCampbell HackerNoon profile picture
    DJCampbell@djcampbell
    Author of Fluidity - the way to true DemoKratia and a novel Hunting Butterflies. Ideas man and thinker.. of sorts
    Read my stories

    #web3 #optout #aut-labs #ai #philosophical-fiction #self-sovereign-identity #corporate-greed #fictional-ai-narrative #ai-and-humanity

