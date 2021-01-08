The Ten Most Starred Github Repositories

As we know, GitHub is a collaborative platform for developers, it lets us work together and contribute to the community as well. It also allows us to make repositories, commits, branches, and pull requests. With such great community contribution comes the problem to find the most helpful repos. So I thought of making a curated blog having the list of most helpful repos ever, which will be updated from time to time also!

Some of the repos will be including helpful resources while some will help you become a better software engineer and developer.

So without any further ado, let’s get started.

1. Public APIs

Github Stars: 105K

As the name suggests, Public API contains a list of free APIs which can be used for building projects and apps. Animals, Games & Comics, Machine Learning, Music, News, Open Source Projects, Photography, Sports ,etc.

This is a comprehensive collection of data so go and check it out now.

Link : https://github.com/public-apis/public-apis

2. Build your own x

Github Stars: 92K

You must have guessed it by the name, this is the repository every developer may want! Do you want to invent your own programming language or your own Git? If yes, then go forward to fork this repo. It’s a collection of tutorials on how you can build your own technology.

This is a fantastic repository for your project so go and check it out now.

Link: https://github.com/danistefanovic/build-your-own-x

3. Automatic Udemy Course Enroller

Github Stars: 2K

So this is the repository every student/learner or any learning freak who wants to LEARN NEW STUFF for FREE should have a look. As the name suggests, it allows you to enroll in ANY PAID UDEMY COURSES FOR ABSOLUTELY FREE. With the power of web-scraping and automation, it’s script finds the necessary Udemy coupons to let you enroll for PAID UDEMY COURSES, ABSOLUTELY FREE!

So what are you waiting for? Go and check it out. :)

Link: https://github.com/aapatre/Automatic-Udemy-Course-Enroller-GET-PAID-UDEMY-COURSES-for-FREE

4. Free programming books

Github Stars: 170K

This is another great repository for learners out there. It includes a List of Freely Available Programming Books with contributions from Karan Bhangui and George Stocker. It categorizes from Free Online Courses, Cheat Sheets, Programming Resources, Free Podcasts and Screencasts, Problem Sets, and Competitive Programming.

Go and fork it out to see it by yourself. ;)

Link: https://github.com/EbookFoundation/free-programming-books

5. Sherlock Project

Github Stars: 18.7K

This is an MIT licensed repository out there. It allows you to hunt down social media accounts by username across social media networks. You can check the available list of supported sites by clicking here.

Go and check it out!

Link: https://github.com/sherlock-project/sherlock

6. Coding Interview University

Github Stars: 150K

This is a multi-month study planning-type of repository for learners who want to be a software engineer, smart enough to get selected in FAANG. It is best for the people who are beginners in the field of software engineering, where knowledge of CS is primarily required. The author himself got his dream job (at Amazon!) after following his created repo.

Go and Check it out ;)

Link: https://github.com/jwasham/coding-interview-university

7. Web Developer Roadmap:

Github Stars: 141K

This repo contains a set of roadmaps showing different pathways and technologies to become a web developer, whether front-end, back-end, or dev-ops. It works as a guide to become better in the field. The best part is it gets updated annually so never gets out of the line!

Start learning now.

Link: https://github.com/kamranahmedse/developer-roadmap

8. JavaScript Algorithms + Data Structures

Github Stars: 90.7K

This repo contains algorithms and data structures implemented in JavaScript with explanations and links to further readings. It comprises 100s of examples and illustrations of various popular algorithms and data structures of JavaScript like a hash table, math, strings, heap, queue, stack, sets, and many more. The good side is that the examples are marked as a beginner or advanced according to their level of difficulty.

Link: https://github.com/trekhleb/javascript-algorithms

9. React Native Paper

Github Stars: 7.2K

This repo is a gift to React Native geeks. It is basically a high-quality, standard-compliant Material Design library. This repository has the material design for React Native, which is available for both Android & iOS. It offers Figma and Sketch component kits.

Go and try it once.

Link: https://github.com/callstack/react-native-paper

10. Fast API

Github Stars: 25K

This repository is an amazing web framework for building APIs with Python 3.6+ based on standard Python type hints. It claims itself as one of the fastest Python frameworks available, and there’s no doubt in it. The key features are that Fast API is extremely fast to code, has fewer bugs, intuitive, easy, short, robust and standards-based.

I myself had used it many times and the experience was awesome. You should check it out too.

Link: https://github.com/tiangolo/fastapi

That’s all for this blog. Hope it was useful to you. Leave a comment below to let me know how it went and if it helped you anyhow. It will make me appreciate writing more. Take care :)

