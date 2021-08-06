The “Techxodus” Is Real: Is Tech Done With The Bay Area?

Human migration uses something called the gate test: if a state opens its gates, do people flee or enter? California has experienced increased outbound migration over the past few years; with the pandemic intensifying this trend, the Golden State experienced a population decline for the very first time in 2020, costing it a Congressional seat.

For every new Bay Area resident, two are leaving

The “techxodus” is taking place in the heart of California, its tech hubs. The Bay Area had been experiencing a net outflow of residents—more residents have left than moved in—long before the global pandemic. But as the pandemic accelerated the shift to remote and more companies allowed employees to work from anywhere, the net outflow almost quadrupled. It has averaged 49.8 percent since September 2020, which means that for every new Bay Area resident, two have left. Workers cite a better home environment and lower cost of living as the main reasons for leaving.

Tech workers would leave the Bay Area if they could work remotely

What’s more, a survey revealed that two out of every three tech workers would leave the Bay Area if they had the option to work remotely. While 36 percent said they’d leave for other US regions, 16 percent said they’d consider leaving the US entirely.

To get—and keep—top talent, Silicon Valley will need to go remote

Remote work experts expect many tech workers will demand the option to work remotely. At Turing’s recent Boundaryless: #ScalingPostPandemic Conference, senior Cushman & Wakefield executive Gabe Burke said he expects that, if talent demands remote work, employers will likely provide the option.

