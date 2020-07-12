The Syllabus for Hyperledger 's Upcoming Open Source University Course

@ rafaelbelchior Rafael Belchior PhD researcher (Blockchain); Mentor @ Hyperledger; Blockchain Developer @ Portuguese Justice

recent Hyperledger Lab, created this month has the goal of providing a university master level course on Blockchain Technologies, focused on Hyperledger Fabric.

The syllabus:

Lab 1: Fundamentals on Distributed Systems

Basics of Distributed Systems RAFT consensus algorithm

Lab 2: Fundamentals on Cryptography and Security

Basics of Cryptography and Security RSA Algorithm

So far, these are the drafts of the labs already created (see them here: https://github.com/hyperledger-labs/university-course

The labs to be developed are:

Lab 3: A Primer on Blockchain (essencials, background, create a simple blockchain)

Lab 4: Hyperledger Besu and Ethereum

Lab 5: Hyperledger Fabric (probably on business)

Lab 6: Hyperledger Fabric (probably on chaincode)

Lab 7: Hyperledger Fabric (probably on network)

Lab 8: Hyperledger Umbra (advanced topics)

Lab 9: Hyperledger Umbra (advanced topics)

This is work in progress, and contributors are welcome, endorsed, and greatly appreciated!

Tags