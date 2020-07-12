The Syllabus for Hyperledger 's Upcoming Open Source University Course
PhD researcher (Blockchain); Mentor @ Hyperledger;
Blockchain Developer @ Portuguese Justice
The syllabus:
Lab 1: Fundamentals on Distributed Systems
- Basics of Distributed Systems
- RAFT consensus algorithm
Lab 2: Fundamentals on Cryptography and Security
- Basics of Cryptography and Security
- RSA Algorithm
The labs to be developed are:
Lab 3: A Primer on Blockchain (essencials, background, create a simple blockchain)
Lab 4: Hyperledger Besu and Ethereum
Lab 5: Hyperledger Fabric (probably on business)
Lab 6: Hyperledger Fabric (probably on chaincode)
Lab 7: Hyperledger Fabric (probably on network)
Lab 8: Hyperledger Umbra (advanced topics)
Lab 9: Hyperledger Umbra (advanced topics)
This is work in progress, and contributors are welcome, endorsed, and greatly appreciated!
