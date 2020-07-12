Search icon
Hackernoon logoThe Syllabus for Hyperledger 's Upcoming Open Source University Course by@rafaelbelchior

The Syllabus for Hyperledger 's Upcoming Open Source University Course

Author profile picture

@rafaelbelchiorRafael Belchior

PhD researcher (Blockchain); Mentor @ Hyperledger; Blockchain Developer @ Portuguese Justice

A recent Hyperledger Lab, created this month has the goal of providing a university master level course on Blockchain Technologies, focused on Hyperledger Fabric.

The syllabus:

Lab 1: Fundamentals on Distributed Systems
  1. Basics of Distributed Systems
  2. RAFT consensus algorithm
Lab 2: Fundamentals on Cryptography and Security
  1. Basics of Cryptography and Security 
  2. RSA Algorithm
So far, these are the drafts of the labs already created (see them here: https://github.com/hyperledger-labs/university-course)
The labs to be developed are:
Lab 3: A Primer on Blockchain (essencials, background, create a simple blockchain)
 Lab 4: Hyperledger Besu and Ethereum
Lab 5: Hyperledger Fabric (probably on business)
Lab 6: Hyperledger Fabric (probably on chaincode)
Lab 7: Hyperledger Fabric (probably on network)
 Lab 8: Hyperledger Umbra (advanced topics)
Lab 9: Hyperledger Umbra (advanced topics)
This is work in progress, and contributors are welcome, endorsed, and greatly appreciated!

