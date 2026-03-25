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The Sword of Words: the Evolution of Prompt Injection

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byStardust Kei@hackersdckei

Independent Developer for Algorithms and Contracts.

March 25th, 2026
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Stardust Kei@hackersdckei

Independent Developer for Algorithms and Contracts.

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machine-learning#ai#prompt-injection#llms#game-design#hacking#prompt-engineering#large-language-models#pi's-evolution

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