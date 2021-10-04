Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Survival Of Urban Areas by@lijin

The Survival Of Urban Areas

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Alexander Cox is special advisor to former UN Ambassador and National Security Advisor Susan Rice. Cox argues that cities and public spaces don’t just serve an economic purpose, but that they fill social and spiritual needs that, today, are irreplicable with digital platforms. Cox: Cities are resilient and will revive and evolve after coronavirus. The core tool we’ve deployed to reduce transmission is social distancing, which is inherently anti-urban. We can, and must, innovate on online counterparts of offline experiences and services.
image
Li Jin Hacker Noon profile picture

@lijin
Li Jin

I am a founder and Managing Partner at Atelier, an early-stage VC firm.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
The Future of Marketplaces: Reinventing the $10 Trillion Service Economy by @lijin
#venture-capital
From Travel to Virtual: How We Pivoted in The Pandemic Era by @devonhauth
#travel
Technology Saved Our Quarantine by @slogging
#slogging
”Money Doesn’t Equal Happiness” - Reality of Hackers’ Life by @cooltechzone
#hacker
COVID Vaccine Rash: Managing The Side Effects of the COVID-19 Vaccine by @juxtathinka
#covid-19
"Racism and vigilantism are pervasive on safety platforms" by @TheMarkup
#technology

Tags

#li-jin#pandemic#post-pandemic#coronavirus#coronavirus-impact-on-cities#public-space#society#sociology
Join Hacker Noon loading