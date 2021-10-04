The Survival Of Urban Areas

Alexander Cox is special advisor to former UN Ambassador and National Security Advisor Susan Rice. Cox argues that cities and public spaces don’t just serve an economic purpose, but that they fill social and spiritual needs that, today, are irreplicable with digital platforms. Cox: Cities are resilient and will revive and evolve after coronavirus. The core tool we’ve deployed to reduce transmission is social distancing, which is inherently anti-urban. We can, and must, innovate on online counterparts of offline experiences and services.