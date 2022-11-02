Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Story of Nuclear Energy: Nuclear Fission | New Elementsby@isaacasimov

    The Story of Nuclear Energy: Nuclear Fission | New Elements

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. In 1934 Enrico Fermi bombarded uranium with neutrons in the hope of obtaining atoms of element 93. Uranium had the highest atomic number in the entire scale. Element 93 is therefore called Uranium ‘ununptneum’ and Uranium is now the new element beyond Uranus. In 1939 the American physicists Edwin Matt and Philip Hauge were able to identify element 93 after bombarding uranium with slow neutrons.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Story of Nuclear Energy: Nuclear Fission | New Elements
    writing#hackernoon-books#nuclear-energy
    Isaac Asimov HackerNoon profile picture

    @isaacasimov

    Isaac Asimov

    Receive Stories from @isaacasimov

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Story of Nuclear Energy: Thermonuclear Bombs
    Published at Nov 02, 2022 by isaacasimov #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    CONTROLLED EMISSION
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by halhellman #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    MADAME MELMOTTE'S BALL
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by anthonytrollope #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    A Little Philosophy
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Harry’s voice recalled me to myself
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Signification of the Combat
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa