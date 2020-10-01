The Stargate Testnet - 3 Reasons For Checking It Out

Cosmos Stargate aims to deliver the promise of interchain communication among hundreds of independent blockchains. Imagine a blockchain that is able to create and exchange assets among many other blockchains in the Universe.

In order to participate in that new economy, infrastructure providers in the Cosmos ecosystem including wallets and exchanges will need to achieve readiness at testnet and before mainnet.

Below, we outline three critical reasons why Cosmos infrastructure players need to test the latest version of Stargate Testnet as we head to mainnet.

You want to verify whether Amino to Protobuf May Break Your Integrations

Amino is no longer the way to generate queries on Cosmos. Cosmos Stargate will now feature the new protobuf gRPC endpoints. Although current AMINO endpoints will still be supported for a limited time, this is the beginning of the end.

To make sure that your team is not left behind, simply start pointing your Cosmos queries to http://34.123.30.100:1317/ which is available to test today.

Also, it’s important to start the switch as new features such as Interchain Blockchain Protocol (IBC) queries are not supported in AMINO and are only available in gRPC.

You want to create Cosmos assets today

There’s no reason to wait until mainnet to start creating assets on the Cosmos. Stargate Testnet-3 brings digital asset creation on the Cosmos today. Digital assets are powering the current interest in memes and NFTs that are now making up the latest aspect of DeFi.

Cosmos infrastructure players should test their ability to create digital assets on the Cosmos today as the new business opportunities will be explored by teams not willing to wait.

You want to signal your readiness to the Cosmos now.

Users are not waiting for their infrastructure providers to be ready to leverage Cosmos Stargate features. They will go to the providers that are already implementing new digital asset interactions.

Cosmos Stargate Testnet-3 is your way to signal to your users and the greater Cosmos community that you are Stargate Ready.

Go to https://airtable.com/shrEr1bQD6COG9WH0 and check off your company’s Stargate Testnet Readiness.

If there are any features that proved troublesome, simply come into the #stargate channel on Discord.

Conclusion

Cosmos Stargate-3 Testnet is the upgrade readiness testnet for the Cosmos universe. We are nearing feature freeze and final release candidates, but you want to start taking advantage of Cosmos Stargate today.

Check out our testnet download instructions here https://github.com/cosmosdevs/stargate/blob/master/README.md and report your testnet readiness here: https://airtable.com/shrEr1bQD6COG9WH0. Let’s go!

Cosmos is committed to confirming that existing services have tested against stargate-3 before we submit a governance proposal for a final upgrade.

Previously published at https://blog.cosmos.network/3-reasons-why-you-want-to-test-cosmos-stargate-today-a6b6851142af

