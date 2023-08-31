Search icon
    THE SOUTH POLEby@julesverne

    THE SOUTH POLE

    I rushed on to the platform. Yes! the open sea, with but a few scattered pieces of ice and moving icebergs—a long stretch of sea; a world of birds in the air, and myriads of fishes under those waters, which varied from intense blue to olive green, according to the bottom. The thermometer marked 3° C. above zero. It was comparatively spring, shut up as we were behind this iceberg, whose lengthened mass was dimly seen on our northern horizon. “Are we at the pole?” I asked the Captain, with a beating heart. “I do not know,” he replied. “At noon I will take our bearings.” “But will the sun show himself through this fog?” said I, looking at the leaden sky. “However little it shows, it will be enough,” replied the Captain.
    Jules Verne HackerNoon profile picture

    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

    French novelist, poet and playwright.

