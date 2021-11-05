Search icon
The Software Development Life Cycle Is as Important as the Circle of Life

The Software Development Life Cycle Is as Important as the Circle of Life

Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) is a series of stages that helps in bringing a business case to realization through design, development, error detection and maintenance. SDLC is not just important for excellent software development, and there are several other aspects to consider like efficiency, cost, and business impact. Agile approach explores an iterative, iterative approach to software development. The process repeats itself for every software you create, making it almost like- “***Yǒulún***” in Chinese refers to the circle of life.
Hiren Dhaduk

@hiren-dhaduk
Hiren Dhaduk

A versatile leader with experience in assisting successful companies extend their tech capabilities.

