The Smart Home Evolution: Cox Communities at the International Builders Show 2024





At the International Builders Show 2024 in Las Vegas, it's evident that the future of homebuilding is here, and it's smarter than ever. Amidst the innovative showcases and tech-forward exhibits, one name stands out: Cox Communities, a division of Cox Communications, which is setting new standards for smart home integration and consumer satisfaction in the housing industry.





Smart Homes for Everyone





The concept of smart homes has transcended the realm of luxury and become a staple in the modern housing market. With an estimated 75.4 billion gadgets expected to connect to the internet by 2025, the demand for homes that are not only built with but also built for technology is skyrocketing. Cox Communities is at the forefront of this evolving digital reality, delivering pre-enabled fiber-powered broadband that’s fast, reliable and able to support their increasingly connected lives.









"At Cox Communities, we envision a future where every home is built with connectivity at its core," says Guillermo Rivas, a spokesperson for Cox Communications. "This isn't just about access to the internet. It's about crafting homes that anticipate and fulfill the digital and lifestyle needs of tomorrow's homeowners, making smart living accessible to all."





Christopher Phelan from CSI Construction echoes this sentiment, highlighting the industry's move towards integrated smart technologies in multifamily and senior living spaces.





"The ability for a community to manage properties efficiently while offering residents advanced control and security over their living spaces is the next frontier in residential construction," Phelan notes.





Stress-Free Moves with Pre-Enabled Homes





Imagine moving into a new home and, with the flip of a switch, having all your connected technology work seamlessly from day one without needing to make countless phone calls to order equipment and schedule installation. Cox Communities makes this a reality by integrating Cox’s fiber-powered network into homes from the get-go. This approach not only caters to the 70% of home buyers looking for a turnkey move-in experience but also addresses the growing preference among Gen Z buyers for newly constructed homes equipped with smart features.









The Rise of Build-to-Rent Homes





The housing market is witnessing a significant shift towards build-to-rent (BTR) single-family homes. This trend caters to those hesitant to buy or looking for an upgrade from apartment living. Cox Communities recognizes the importance of technology in making these properties attractive to renters, ensuring that each home is enabled with the connectivity and smart tech tools necessary for a modern lifestyle.





The Importance of a Trusted Internet Provider





Having a reliable and fast internet provider is crucial. Cox Communities not only promises speed and reliability, backed by the Cox network, but also a commitment to growth and agility, ensuring that their network can support the ever-increasing number of connected devices in our homes.









Pioneering Electrification in Smart Homes





The future is not just about connectivity but also about sustainability and efficiency. An exemplary showcase of this forward-thinking approach comes from Siemens, a global brand of electrical engineering and smart home technology. Tim Curtis from Siemens shared insights into how their innovations are setting the stage for a more electrified and efficient future.





“We displayed Inhab, as the market is looking to electrify and do more with less we are helping to enable that for customers. It starts with knowing your power,” Curtis stated.





This perspective underscores a critical shift towards energy awareness and efficiency in the smart home sector, aligning perfectly with Cox Communities' vision of homes that are not only connected but also intelligently powered.





Siemens is addressing a common hurdle for many homeowners looking to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) with a groundbreaking solution. “For people looking to buy EV chargers that don’t have space in their panel, we have a new product coming out this year that allows you to avoid panel upgrades so you can continue to use your existing panels and avoid $5,000 to $20,000 of unnecessary material and labor charges,” Curtis revealed.





This innovation exemplifies the kind of smart solutions that are making sustainable living more accessible to the average homeowner.





Additionally, Siemens is gearing up to introduce a Smart Breaker, compatible with existing Siemens equipment. This product promises to be a game-changer in home energy management, offering homeowners unprecedented control over their power consumption. “We also have a Smart Breaker coming out, it’s something we are excited to showcase,” Curtis added.





This aligns with the broader industry movement towards homes that not only connect to the internet but also intelligently manage their energy use, reflecting Cox Communities' commitment to supporting homes that are prepared for the future.













Cox Communities is a leading resource for builders and developers, guiding them through the complexities of modern home construction. By pre-enabling homes with Cox Fiber, they remove one of the major stress points of moving, significantly improving customer satisfaction. Their consultation services help builders attract buyers more efficiently, with homes pre-equipped with smart technology selling at a higher price.





The Future Is Connected





The future of housing lies in smart, connected homes. Cox Communities is leading the charge, transforming the way we think about living spaces and setting new benchmarks for the industry. With their expertise and innovative solutions, they are doing more than just bringing powerful broadband to new homes; they are creating the foundations for a more connected and convenient future.