    The shot from the "Iroquois," and miss Jenny's arguments. by Jules Verne

    The shot from the “Iroquois,” and miss Jenny’s arguments.

    Until now the navigation of the “Dolphin” had been very fortunate. Not one ship had been signalled before the sail hailed by the man on watch. The “Dolphin” was then in 32° 51´ latitude and 57° 43´west longitude. For forty-eight hours a fog which now began to rise had covered the ocean. If this mist favoured the “Dolphin” by hiding her course, it also prevented any observations at a distance being made, and, without being aware of it, she might be sailing side by side, so to speak, with the ships she wished most to avoid. Now this is just what had happened, and when the ship was signalled she was only three miles to windward. When James Playfair had reached the bars, he saw distinctly, through an opening in the mist, a large Federal corvette in full pursuit of the “Dolphin.”
    featured image - The shot from the “Iroquois,” and miss Jenny’s arguments.
    writing #novel #adventure #hackernoon-books
    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

    French novelist, poet and playwright.

