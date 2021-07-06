The Secret of Startup Success: Picking The Best Technology for Your App

@ wasim1charoliya Wasim Charoliya Wasim Charoliya is a Digital Marketing Strategist at Intelivita, a mobile app development company based in Canada & USA.

When picking up the technology for the startup app, the technology stack plays a crucial role. It is a set of frameworks and tools that will be used in social development. It blends frameworks with tools and programming language. The tools are dedicated to developing applications – web and/or mobile.

A Typical Technology Stack Works as Follows:

Whatever the decision be, User Experience stays at the heart of picking up an ideal technology stack. Before jumping into the ‘how’ of building an app, consider what kind of app you are trying to build.

Because based on the answers you will have another set of questions –

Who will be the app’s user base? What are their age and other demographics? How comfortable are they with using the offered technology?

For instance, most of the startups these days prefer flutter app development. And though the basics of Java and C++ are enough to code the application, getting a node from the tech team is highly recommended.

With plenty of mobile applications already out there on the play store, what your startup offers has to define itself. It can be something similar to an existing application, an altered version, or even something new that users are not exposed to.

Doing a quick survey on the types of experience that your userbase engages in will help you choose the technology that users can adapt easily. If you find them more skewed towards native experience then go for any like native technology Objective C, Java, Swift, etc.

Last but not the least, the timeline. Now, the ball is in your court and you are the ultimate decision maker. Acquire the market as fast as possible, or invest some time to build something more lasting. Technologies like WordPress theme and Ruby on Rails are great for quick launches, whereas, others like Go and Scala, are comparatively slow but are great at fixing problems like scalability and performance.

It is recommended to choose the best technology for your startup app-based. Here are some key points to consider before making the choice that makes a difference.

1. App Considerations

One app varies from another based on a combination of many factors like the device, network, and even the technology that it runs on. Each application is out to provide a distinctive user experience and making such a mobile app will have estimated launch to market time, the platform that’d host such apps, and a plethora of other things.

Blending all such crucial elements helps in deciding the framework for mobile apps. Along with its entrepreneurs along with the technology and implementation team can decide on the library to use, the language, and the software(s) to be included.

2. Define an App Goal

The large part of choosing the tech stack for creating a mobile app belongs to the end goal that an app tries to achieve. There is a range of mobile app goals, right from drawing in conversion to engaging more users and increasing their retention time. Consider how the technology stack for a high latency app like Dropbox differs from the quick response, relatively low latency app like MagicBricks (that just provides property information).

Any mobile application that relies on processing heavy data load will demand a sophisticated and robust technology stack that moves beyond those which operate merely around interactions that are streamlined and predefined.

3. Technology Team’s Skill Set

While there are many ways to achieve the same end goal of creating an app, the languages and framework of each will be unique. There comes a time when the entrepreneur has to make calls on considering one of the two nearly similar technology stacks. Here, it is better to go with the one on which you can rely on the skillsets of housed developers.

It would be a nightmare to bring a tech stack with which the technology team is not familiar with. This beefs up the development cost with increased time and effort. In such cases, it is better to provide them with the training before kickstarting a project on a new technology stack. Otherwise, it will increase mobile app development costs.

Wherever possible, pick the mobile app technology stack that your team is most comfortable with. It boosts their productivity and shrinks the turnaround time to take your app to the market.

4. Platform Choice Matters

Each platform that hosts a certain technology stack will have a different output for the same technology. Two major platforms to host your business app should be either iOS or Android. Once you are through that, define the scalability and bring the same to your mobile app.

If you want to have your app on both the popular platforms then take a call whether to go with the Hybrid App Development or Cross-Platform App Development? Each technology stack will demand a different toolset as compared to the ones that go into making a native app for iOS or Android.

5. Tech Stack Security

Most of the mobile app development technology nowadays boasts the ability to battle out security-related vulnerabilities. Things can go wrong when you end up choosing the technology stack that lacks sufficient documentation. Worst, it needs more lines of codes to be written which inflates the risk during the app development process itself. This may end up consuming developers’ time instead of allowing them to code to create.

Regardless of the technology stack you use, there are chances that a hacker exposes vulnerabilities in your mobile app if it is not built securely. Therefore, along with choosing the technology stack, ensure your development team is well-equipped with defining the security standards of the application before you put it up in the market.

Conclusion

It is best to consider project functioning technology along with the tech stack when developing a startup mobile app. This ensures that any of your current projects stay in sync with the technology akin to an extension of itself. Most entrepreneurs fail to check the compatibility of to-be-used tools with the technology stack they adopt.

Apart from checking the compatibility of the tech stack with the current project, you should also check how compatible the tech stack is with the tools that you might be planning to add to the app at a later stage.

@ wasim1charoliya Wasim Charoliya is a Digital Marketing Strategist at Intelivita, a mobile app development company based in Canada & USA. by Wasim Charoliya Read my stories

Also Featured In

Tags