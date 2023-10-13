The Secret Behind Amazon's Lasting Monopoly Power in Online Marketplaces

FTC v. Amazon Court Filing, retrieved on Sep 26, 2023, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 19 of 80.

B. Amazon Exhibits Durable Monopoly Power in the Online Marketplace Services Sector

184. Amazon demonstrates durable monopoly power in the online marketplace services sector.

185. The online marketplace services encompass: (a) provision of access to a significant consumer base in the United States who utilize the online marketplace for discovering and acquiring goods; (b) a consumer search interface that enables the discovery and purchase of sellers’ products without requiring shoppers to exit the online marketplace; (c) the capability for sellers to establish their own product prices on the online marketplace; (d) the facility for sellers to design and manage product detail pages with comprehensive product information and specifications on the online marketplace; and (e) the allowance for sellers to exhibit a range of customer-generated ratings and reviews to potential shoppers on the online marketplace.

Continue Reading Here.

About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.

This court case 2:23-cv-01495 retrieved on October 3, 2023, from ftc.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.



