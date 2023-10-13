Search icon
ReadWrite
    The Secret Behind Amazon's Lasting Monopoly Power in Online Marketplaces by@linakhantakesamazon
    125 reads

    The Secret Behind Amazon's Lasting Monopoly Power in Online Marketplaces

    by Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon
October 13th, 2023
    Amazon's supremacy in the online marketplace services market is unassailable. This dominance encompasses a significant shopper base, a user-friendly search interface, seller-controlled pricing, product detail pages, and customer reviews. Amazon's monopoly power in this arena has profoundly shaped the e-commerce landscape.

    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon HackerNoon profile picture

    FTC v. Amazon Court Filing, retrieved on Sep 26, 2023, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 19 of 80.

    B. Amazon Exhibits Durable Monopoly Power in the Online Marketplace Services Sector

    184. Amazon demonstrates durable monopoly power in the online marketplace services sector.

    185. The online marketplace services encompass: (a) provision of access to a significant consumer base in the United States who utilize the online marketplace for discovering and acquiring goods; (b) a consumer search interface that enables the discovery and purchase of sellers’ products without requiring shoppers to exit the online marketplace; (c) the capability for sellers to establish their own product prices on the online marketplace; (d) the facility for sellers to design and manage product detail pages with comprehensive product information and specifications on the online marketplace; and (e) the allowance for sellers to exhibit a range of customer-generated ratings and reviews to potential shoppers on the online marketplace.

    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case 2:23-cv-01495 retrieved on October 3, 2023, from ftc.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon HackerNoon profile picture
    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon@linakhantakesamazon
    The youngest person to ever chair the FTC, Lina Khan rose to prominence from her 2017 book, "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox"
    purcat-imgtech-companies #ftc-v.-amazon #antitrust #amazon #ftc #amazon-monopoly #e-commerce #amazon-antitrust-lawsuit #amazon-lawsuit-details

