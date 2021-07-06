The Sandbox Powers BAYC's NFT Monkeys into the Metaverse Blockchain

Last June, a large parcel of Sand was purchased by the exclusive NFT [Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC)](https://boredapeyachtclub.com/#/) team within the popular metaverse The Sandbox, generating greater buyer interest in all parcels around this virtual property.\n\n\\\nAs Josh Ong announced on his official [Twitter](https://twitter.com/beijingdou/status/1398641675531177994) account on June 8, the euphoria around the lot acquired by BAYC was followed by pressure to buy lots around the official property of the exclusive club in the popular blockchain game, by part of some apes and other fanatics who were quick to become the new neighbors of these particular NFTs.\n\n\\\n ![Source: Twitter](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/C7LGfLlZs3OY2w0N7r4ePehwKBI2-x12k37em.png)Already on May 29, the official account of Bored Ape Yacht Club on [Twitter](https://twitter.com/BoredApeYC/status/1398839419797389313), indicated what was to come in the next sale of SAND carried out by The Sandbox platform, which together with the FOMO and the interest in the popular metaverse by the followers of both platforms, triggered a success in the auction of plots executed a few days later by the metaverse.\n\n\\\nInterest in the Sandbox platform by the 'apes' was quite high, to the point that Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of the metaverse dedicated a [tweet](https://twitter.com/borgetsebastien/status/1399222996947116037) about the euphoria of 'colonization' that haunted the virtual world of BAYC in the blockchain gaming platform, with the entry of new SAND owners related to the exclusive NFT club.\n\n\\\n ![Source: Twitter](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/C7LGfLlZs3OY2w0N7r4ePehwKBI2-4x3837vy.png)\n\n## **But what is Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC)?**\n\nOn April 23, 2021, the Discord channel announced the pre-sale to the public of BAYC, which generated little interest at that time. Bored Ape Yacht Club consisted of apes minted under unique and scarce Blockchain technology (10 thousand NFTs), ingredients that served for its popularity once the NFTs were revealed on April 30 on the Twitter and Discord social media.\n\n\\\nLike wildfire, these minted apes began to be palatable by art collectors within the blockchain ecosystem, generating a fairly lucrative secondary market on the OpenSea Marketplace by then.\n\n\\\nTo this day, belonging to this selective NFT club is for many a distinction of class and exclusivity of a select group of members that have, among others, NBA stars such as Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball and Josh Hart. In addition to other renowned figures such as Rohan Gharegozlou (CEO Dapper Labs), Mark Cuban, Gary Vaynerchuk (VeeFriends), Daryl Morey (Philadelphia 76ers), etc.\n\n\\\nSince the launch of the BAYC project, the apes minted in the form of NFTs have been sold for around 42, 55 and up to 58 Ethereum, after an asking price last April of just 0.08 ETH.\n\n\\\nWith more than 4,161 holders, BAYC has become a fledgling world of exclusive NFT collectors with a market capitalization valued at just over $100 million, being a successful success in such a short time to market.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/C7LGfLlZs3OY2w0N7r4ePehwKBI2-246n37cv.png)\n\n\\\n\\\nThe Sandbox is one of the Blockchain-powered virtual worlds available on the market today. This metaverse consists of lands, and voxels fill each of those lands. In this metaverse, LAND is a virtual property that players, users, or investors can purchase to build experiences on and monetize, filling them with games and assets.\n\n\\\nCurrently, this platform occupies the fifth position in terms of sales volume in the last seven days, according to CoinMarketCap with a little more than a million dollars.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/C7LGfLlZs3OY2w0N7r4ePehwKBI2-951z3790.png)\n\nWith this positive sentiment about The Sandbox and BAYC, the takeoff of the virtual planet of the apes was a matter of minutes within the popular metaverse, proving once again that these Blockchain-based worlds and the NFT community have a lot of future ahead of them.