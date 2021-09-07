DeRace Vs. EarnBet Vs. Binary Cat Vs. Handy Pick Vs. CFL365: Who's The Fairest Of Them All

853 reads

Decentralized bets are those that are executed through smart contracts in a blockchain network, so there is no central authority or entity that controls or manipulates them. In decentralized betting, bettors themselves create markets and set odds, so other players decide if they want to bet against the person who acts as the bookmaker. DeRace is an NFT gaming platform based on the. Ethereum blockchain based on a customizable virtual virtual. virtual horse racing universe, where sports bets can be placed.