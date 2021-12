A former co-worker reached out to ask how to prepare for a CTO role. He says the size of the company and the expectations of the CEO define the job. The early-stage company CTO is often the developer-in-chief. Early-stage companies are often the technical voice for the company externally, especially if they are a co-founder. CTOs fixated on the how without the why or what will not be in the role very long once the company grows.