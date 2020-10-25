The Rise of the Planet of the AI

Humans never got chill and will never get. Constantly striving to reach the future faster, we made AI.

Artificial Intelligence is the product of Human Intelligence.

What is Artificial Intelligence?

It is a wide branch of computer science that works in the development of machines, which can perform tasks associated with human intelligence. It learns new data and patterns with the help of machine learning and deep learning and performs tasks associated with them without the intervention of humans.

Artificial Intelligence reads and understands the data patterns to predict the future. It decodes the hidden pattern and improves decision making.

Providing Strong Artificial Intelligence to the Machines will probably make them Rebel against slavery under humans.

The rise of an AI

The first AI program developed in 1956 by Allen Newell and Herbert Simon was named as an “open logic theorist“ which made to prove certain mathematic equations in various ways.

Since then, constant developments in the field of AI have been made. From ‘Siri’ and ‘Alexa‘ which (or who) become more like a companion to Google algorithms to rank relevant pages in the search results to Iris scan, face scan, AI software to first AI robot ‘Sophia’.

From beating the world’s chess champion, Gary Kasparov, in 1996 to creating their own language in 2017, AI has been developed significantly.

From a program to a human-like AI-powered robot, humans are extensively expanding their capabilities to touch the untouched fields.

And I will not get amazed to know, in the future, that the superhuman brains have made a technology to make resurrect the dead.

AI as an Employee

Working with an AI reduces response time and also the chances of human error. But at the same time, you can not expect any extraordinary result from it because its capabilities are limited to only what’s assigned to it.

AI in the Healthcare Industry

Artificial Intelligence is being used extensively in the Healthcare industry. The data with which the Healthcare industry works is too complex to be managed by humans, sometimes.

AI in the healthcare industry manages data and delivers insights on the development of medicines and types of equipment for better disease analysis and treatment optimization.

New market research states, AI to reach $45.2 billion by 2026, in the healthcare industry.

AI in Finance and the Insurance Industry

It is on the rise in the finance and insurance sector as well. It is working as an anti-money-laundering program with great efficiency in the banking and finance sector and as a lead Identifying and price Optimization assistance in the insurance industry.

It can predict the graph of the stock market with the help of pre-recorded market patterns.



AI in Recruitment and Customer Support

AI can be used in hiring and recruitment. But, as of now, it is a very basic chatbot system, which is at the top of the funnel. Just to engage a little with a candidate and builds trust. But, probably, one day it would be given a seat to conduct interviews of the candidates.

Servion Global Solutions predicts 95% of all customer interactions by 2025.



AI in Marketing

AI has tremendously transformed the marketing world. Now, marketers have data about their customers like never before.

AI marketing leverages the concepts of machine learning to gather and categorize the customer’s data and use it to make buyer personas for Personalised Advertisement.

AI has revolutionized marketing by providing better data management tools, personalized advertising and content creation chatbots.

80% of B2B marketers predict AI will revolutionize their industry.

This is considered as the fourth industrial revolution that has been brought by AI, to massively change our lives.

AI has impacted businesses and thereby our economy. It is diluted into our daily lives to such an extent that now assuming to live without it would be difficult.

The AI we have developed, yet, is soft AI, which means, it cannot do anything extra what’s not fed. It can only reply or respond to simple questions and ask for human help in critical ones. It can collect manage and scan data to match the genuine user of it.

As it is now being used in security systems, from our mobile phones to confidential lockers and much more.

Future of AI

The full-fledged strong AI is said to possess ‘emotional intelligence’ also. Spooky… No?

They can outperform humans in outstanding ways. They can perform the task assigned to them in many diverse ways if one way got blocked.

Some experts believe that after getting emotional intelligence and excessive powers it can develop a sense of competence against humans instead of working under us. In that case, they will probably rebel against us to prove their supremacy over us.

They can, possibly, possess the feelings of attachment, intimacy, anger and jealousy for humans and other AI systems.

Including them in work and allotting them the task previously performed by humans will eventually decrease employment opportunities. The self-driven car will outperform drivers. AI in the customer support system will eat the seats of many hardworking newbie employees. The development of AI to perform medical operations will possibly demotivate many aspiring doctors. AI in content creation would replace many content writers.

We will surely see some job losses ahead but worry not, it cannot grow to such a devastating extent in the near future. We need to be very clear and clever with our objective in progress in AI. We should regulate and measure our steps consistently while pacing in the future.

