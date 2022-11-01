The Rise Of SocialFi: A Fusion Of Social Media, Web3, And Decentralized Finance

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

SocialFi is a hybrid concept that seeks to fully monetize the current social media market by offering all parties equal opportunities. SocialFi platforms offer users a more secure and efficient way to develop, create, and manage content. Users also have power over key decision-making processes on these platforms through decentralized governance represented by decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) SocialFi allows various forms of interaction through a decentralized platform while rewarding users through tokenized achievements. Social tokens allow users with meaningful brand equity to begin charging for their creative output.