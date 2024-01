The Rabbit R1 & Humane AI Pin Will Probably Fail, but Apple and Google Can Pick Up the Slack

Too Long; Didn't Read Rabbit R1 Pocket Companion and Humane AI Pin both look like very good devices but lack one basic thing — they try to replace the devices we already use. The solution is that we are in a place where we cannot replace smartphones, we can only enhance them. Within years I expect Google and Apple to enhance their OS with AI capabilities integrated into the core OS.