A total of 37 major exploits were monitored, with a total loss of approximately $405 million In the third quarter of 2022, Beosin EagleEye monitored over 37 major attacks in the Web3 space, with total losses of approximately $405 million, down approximately 43.6% from $718.34 million in Q2 2022, and a decrease of 59.6% from the loss of $1,002.58 million in Q3 2021. From January to September 2022, assets lost in the Web3 space due to attacks totaled $2,317.91 million.