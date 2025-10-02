The Psychology of Mobile Onboarding: Why 80% of Users Drop After Day One

by
byEugene Shapovalov@eugeneshapovalov

Head of Mobile Department at Innowise

October 2nd, 2025
featured image - The Psychology of Mobile Onboarding: Why 80% of Users Drop After Day One
    Speed
    Voice
Eugene Shapovalov

About Author

Eugene Shapovalov HackerNoon profile picture
Eugene Shapovalov@eugeneshapovalov

Head of Mobile Department at Innowise

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#mobile-app-development#mobile-apps#mobile-app-design#mobile-onboarding#user-drop-mobile#mobile-user-drop#mobile-app-onboarding#app-onboarding-tips

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Mas

Related Stories