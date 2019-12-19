The Common Properties of All Great VPN Networks

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are the pinnacle of the security and privacy industry. They allow for companies and individuals to get access to some restricted services and access other websites that they might not be able to access on their own.

However, there are a lot of VPNs out there, and given the wide choice that you currently have open to you, deciding which one to challenge might be difficult. A lot of VPN services have websites that provide enough details on their best features, but it is a lot more effective to look at the fine print and check out what you get.

So, to avoid any issues, here are some highly important details and VPN reviews you need to keep in mind:

Several server locations

Essentially, a VPN conceals the data of users by encrypting it with a tunnel that is created between its server and the device of the user. Then, then user takes the IP address of the server. This is essentially one of the most significant benefits of a VPN; the fact that a user can appear to be in a different place than they actually are.

Ofcourse, this can have several uses, such as the ability to get several services which developers or manufacturers could have restricted from a particular location. The geo-blocking feature that several companies use can be rather annoying but VPNs helps to bypass that.

However, it is important to bear in mind that any good VPN service will be able to cover several countries, thus ensuring that users have several options at all times. In addition, VPNs which have more servers in each location are better. These ones have less of a likelihood to be overloaded, so their performance levels are even more optimized.

An affordable price

It seems like an obvious point, but it needs to be made nonetheless. The truth is that when you want to choose a VPN service, you should know that there are a lot of options to choose from. Most of the time, you will get a cheaper deal if you sign up for a year, and some providers will even be able to provide some great prices.

At the same time, you will need to remember that a lot of the time, the most basic plans will not cover the complete features that the service can provide. You end up missing out on some of the best features, and you could still not get your money’s worth. So, go for a higher plan, and watch out for some awesome deals that you can get.

If you feel a little bit confused, well that’s just how things are. It might take a little bit of time, but by the time you chose a service and get to pay less for more, you’ll feel much better.

Support for mobile

At this point, there is pretty much no way to get a VPN which doesn’t offer client software for a PC . However, given the fact that a lot of us ted to spend more time on our tablets or smartphones than we do on our laptops or desktops, the best VPNs should have support for mobile platforms as well.

As a matter of fact, there are locations where we have just smartphones; essentially, people here use their phones as the primary method of accessing the internet. So, when selecting a VPN service, you will need to ensure that it supports the platforms for your mobile device

It is worth noting that support for the iOS and Android platforms is more common these days, since these operating systems are the most popular in the market. However, some of the more robust VPN services even support platforms such as BlackBerry as well. As long as you’re covered, then you don’t have to worry about that.

The kill switch feature

One of the most alluring features of a VPN is the security that it is able to provide. VPNs ensure that while you surf the web from a separate location from the one you’re in, you are still able to maintain your privacy and prevent against any unwanted access to your activities.

However, just as it is with a lot of platforms, no VPN is entirely secure. There is still the susceptibility to IP leaks, which will expose your true location while you surf the web. The propensity of this increases when the network gets overloaded.

The ideal solution for this will be the VPN kill switch; a feature that is able to monitor the strength of the VPN connection. When the connection reduces, your IP is at risk of being exposed, so the kill switch immediately shuts down the data transfer process.

The kill switch is an important feature that should be in any VPN service that considers itself a strong contender. It prevents the transmission of any unencrypted data, and can go a long way in ensuring your privacy. While it isn’t offered by all services, there are those that do and just embed it in their software. When making a choice, be sure to look for an integrated VPN kill switch , and make sure that you switch it on in the app settings.

Anonymous DNS servers

Domain Name System (DNS) resolution is a process that turns an address types into an address bar into the IP address that the Internet then uses to direct traffic to the user. Most people conduct this DNS translation through their Internet Service Providers, but it can also be changed.

Again, the objective of a VPN is privacy. So, you want the VPN to be able to protect you while the DNS translation process takes place. Although many people use the Google DNS translator for its speed, it might not work perfectly when you consider privacy. Instead, there are DNS servers that help to build anonymity, and in order to keep privacy at top-notch levels, your VPN service provider will need to have its own anonymous DNS.







