The Programming Languages Dominating 2022

The following is a list of the top 10 programming languages in 2022:

1) Python

2) Java

3) C++

4) C#

5) JavaScript

6) PHP

7) Ruby on Rails

8) Swift

9) Scala

10) Go









Java

Java is a general-purpose language that can be used to create everything from simple desktop applications to complex web services and enterprise software systems. It has been around for years and is currently one of the most popular languages for developing Android apps.

Java is an OOP (object-oriented programming) language that was built by Sun Microsystems in 1991.





Python

Python is a high-level programming language that can be used to automate various tasks, such as data analysis or web scraping. It’s also very good at handling different types of data structures, including dictionaries and lists. It is often used as a scripting language in applications such as the Python programming language, Jupyter notebook, and MATLAB.





C++

C++ is a general-purpose, multi-paradigm programming language. It offers control over memory management and provides constructs that allow programmers direct access to the machine's hardware. It has become one of the most popular languages for application development for workstations, servers, and embedded systems across a wide variety of domains including finance, games, mobile software, and high-performance computing. C++ was developed as part of the GCC project in 1985 by Bjarne Stroustrup at Bell Labs. It is currently the fourth most popular language according to the TIOBE index and has been used for large production software such as Firefox, Android, and Visual Studio Code among others.





C#



C# is a general-purpose programming language originally developed in 1970 by Dennis Ritchie. It is considered to be one of the early programming languages. In addition to implementing many core concepts of modern programming, C++ borrowed heavily from C for its syntax and preprocessing facilities. By 1977, The C Programming Language was published, which is now widely regarded as the seminal work on C. The original code was written on a PDP-11 computer and was used to control the lights in an architectural model.





JavaScript

JavaScript, or ECMAScript as it was originally called, is an interpreted computer programming language that is a dynamic object-oriented language with first-class functions. It has become the scripting language for web applications and websites because of its active development on the ECMAScript standard. It was originally developed in 1995 by Brendan Eich at Netscape and Mozilla, with contributions by others. ECMAScript is a standard scripting language of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), an industry consortium that defines recommendations for web compatibility and accessibility, helping make web applications work better across different browsers and assistive technologies.





PHP

PHP is a server-side scripting language designed for web development with aspirations to be as fast as C++ and Python. Originally created by Rasmus Lerdorf in 1994, PHP is now produced by The PHP Group which has over 100 developers. on staff. PHP is most commonly used in web development, but it's also widely used as a general-purpose scripting language for many other applications, including e-commerce modules and corporate web apps. The general availability of PHP along with the large number of free extensions that are available means it's possible to find virtually any functionality you may need.





Ruby



Ruby is an object-oriented, general-purpose programming language with a focus on simplicity and productivity. It has also been called the "programming language for the 21st century". Ruby was conceived in 1992 by Yukihiro Matsumoto in Japan and released as a beta version the following year. Matz made Ruby in C because he didn't like existing languages at the time. In 1994, Ruby was released by Japanese businessman Sir Matz Matsushita as a J2EE-compatible programming language. It quickly became popular in Japan and then internationally. By the late-1990s, Ruby hit 1.0 and began to be adopted by several companies for use in business applications for its speed and simplicity.





Swift

Swift is a general-purpose, multi-paradigm computer programming language developed by Apple Inc. that compiles and runs as part of iOS, OS X, watchOS, tvOS, and Linux. Swift has been dubbed "Objective C without the C" because it uses more modern programming paradigms than Objective-C. Swift was introduced in 2014 and open-sourced later that year. Swift is developed by Apple in conjunction with the open-source project Cocoa Touch and has been widely adopted, making it one of the most popular programming languages in the world. According to Apple Inc., as of September 2018, Swift is the third most used programming language on GitHub, behind only Java and C#.





Scala



Scala is a general-purpose, multi-paradigm programming language that runs on the JVM and .NET CLR. It has a close relationship with Java. This interoperability makes it possible to mix Java and Scala code in a single application as well as share libraries between both languages. The language is based on the concept of a statically typed, functional programming language with support for object orientation and a strong type system. It uses mutable by default but supports immutability in its strict subset (called Scala 2.8). Scala was developed by Martin Odersky, who also created the successful Java Language Specification.





Go



Go is an open-source programming language for the Google App Engine platform. It combines a simple, clear syntax with safety and offers type inference, automatic garbage collection, native libraries, and a small memory footprint. Go supports compile-time checking, concurrent programming, and multicore CPUs. Go is designed for building large systems that need to be robust and perform well.



