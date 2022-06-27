How “Predictive Text” Functionality can Reproduce Mnemonic Crypto Wallet Phrases

Interested in Infosec & Biohacking. Security Architect by profession. Love reading and running.
TL; DR - Redditor Andre, an information security practitioner, accidentally discovered that the smartphone's "predictive words" function guessed the mnemonic of his bitcoin wallet. He shared the process and the solution for Android and iOS phones.
Redditor Andre previously shared this unique security issue on the Reddit forum. The mnemonic he mentioned refers to the 2,048 random numbers in the Bitcoin Improvement Protocol (BIP 39).
Andre pointed out that the prediction function of mobile phone typing will suggest the second word after the user enters the first mnemonic word, which means that when the mnemonic word is entered at that time, the mobile phone has recorded the mnemonic word entered by the user into the personal mnemonic word. In a custom dictionary, it can accurately suggest/predict 12-24 words.
According to his actual measurement results:
Although it is still difficult to completely predict all the mnemonic words and their order, Andre pointed out that if someone who wants to get a mobile phone can do the followings:
For safety reasons, I suggest you clear the cache of predicted words and take preventive measures.
Users can perform the following measures according to their own situations.
Does the second word suggestion appear after entering the first mnemonic word appear? Andre emphasizes that English is not the primary language on his phone, so when he enters English words, the phone will automatically store less commonly used words.
For Samsung keyboards, clearing the keyboard history needs to be reset:
Refer to Samsung's official website for instructions.
The operations for iPhone users to clear the keyboard history are as follows:
Please note that this will wash out all the word suggestions. Please consider them for yourself.
You can refer to Apple's official website for predicted words or go to general settings, keyboard, and turn off "predicted words"
For Gboard users (usually the default keyboard for android devices), you can clear cache and data as follows:
You can refer to Google’s official website to remove dictionary words, privacy settings, and how to turn off “learned words. “
To further protect your crypto assets, you can read my previous articles:
Thank you for reading. May InfoSec be with you🖖.