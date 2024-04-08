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The Path to Resonant Autonomy: Navigating Autonomy and Social Freedom in Web3

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bybastin@bastin

Programmer and philosopher

April 8th, 2024
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bastin@bastin

Programmer and philosopher

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TOPICS

web3#optout#autonomy#web3#aut-labs#resonant-autonomy#autonomy-vs-social-freedom#individual-sovereignty#future-of-governance

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