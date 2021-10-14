Search icon
The Paperless Route from the Perspective of Food Insecurity Nonprofits by@techsoup

The Paperless Route from the Perspective of Food Insecurity Nonprofits

One in 10 households in the U.S. experienced food insecurity in 2019. As millions of Americans suffer from continued unemployment, grief, and anxieties around their health, nonprofits that provide essential services are working harder than ever. We spoke to three nonprofits that are fighting to ensure that nobody has to go without food. These nonprofits have been making an effort to go paperless, swapping pen and paper for online management systems. One such system, Link2Feed, is a suite of software solutions designed for use by food banks and pantries.
TechSoup Hacker Noon profile picture

@techsoup
TechSoup

TechSoup equips changemakers with transformative technology solutions and skills they need to improve lives globally.

