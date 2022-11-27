The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 88

LEARN MORE ABOUT @PALMER 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 88

LESSON 88

Drill 109

A REVIEW

Rate of practice speed: Q, sixty; U, forty-five; V, fifty-five; W, forty to the minute.

Points to Observe—Capital Q is the enlarged form of figure two. The last parts of U, V, and W are shorter than the other parts, and the first strokes in U and V are exactly alike. In capital W, check the motion a little at the base line in the first main downward stroke, as this will aid in the construction of the last part.

