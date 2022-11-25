The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 86

Drill 107 This is a most excellent word to practice at this stage of the work. It is a good movement-developer. Give close attention to size, general appearance, and space between letters, and guard against irregular movement. Keep the hand well up in front of the eyes and drive the pen lightly. Write a half page of the copy and then make a careful study of your work. Try to write each line better than the preceding. Three words should be written to the line.

LESSON 86

Drill 107

This is a most excellent word to practice at this stage of the work. It is a good movement-developer. Give close attention to size, general appearance, and space between letters, and guard against irregular movement. Keep the hand well up in front of the eyes and drive the pen lightly. Write a half page of the copy and then make a careful study of your work. Try to write each line better than the preceding. Three words should be written to the line.

