Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 86by@palmer

    The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 86

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Drill 107 This is a most excellent word to practice at this stage of the work. It is a good movement-developer. Give close attention to size, general appearance, and space between letters, and guard against irregular movement. Keep the hand well up in front of the eyes and drive the pen lightly. Write a half page of the copy and then make a careful study of your work. Try to write each line better than the preceding. Three words should be written to the line.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 86
    #self-teaching#educational#books
    A. N. Palmer HackerNoon profile picture

    @palmer

    A. N. Palmer

    About @palmer
    LEARN MORE ABOUT @PALMER'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.
    react to story with heart

    The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 86

    LESSON 86

    Drill 107

    image

    This is a most excellent word to practice at this stage of the work. It is a good movement-developer. Give close attention to size, general appearance, and space between letters, and guard against irregular movement. Keep the hand well up in front of the eyes and drive the pen lightly. Write a half page of the copy and then make a careful study of your work. Try to write each line better than the preceding. Three words should be written to the line.

    About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain.

    Palmer, A. N. 2021. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved November 2022 from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/66476/66476-h/66476-h.htm

    This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org, located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html.

    Get started with this writing template

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 36
    Published at Oct 12, 2022 by palmer #self-teaching
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SEA RAIDERS
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by hgwells #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SYNTHETIC MOTIVE
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by hgwells #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE LANGUAGES OF MANKIND
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by hgwells #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    PRIMITIVE NEOLITHIC CIVILIZATIONS
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by hgwells #history
    Article Thumbnail
    The Principle of Relativity by Albert Einstein - Table of Links
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by hackernoonbooks #theory
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa