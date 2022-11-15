Search icon
    The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 75

    The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 75

    Drill 91
    #self-teaching#educational#books
    The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 75

    LESSON 75

    Drill 91

    This writing is large enough. In studying size, students should make frequent comparisons. The practice speed should be, for the first word, twenty, and for the word “killing” twelve to the minute. See the following page.

    image

    About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain.

    Palmer, A. N. 2021. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved November 2022 from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/66476/66476-h/66476-h.htm

    This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org, located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html.

    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa