Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 72by@palmer
    315 reads

    The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 72

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Drill 88
    featured image - The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 72
    #self-teaching#educational#books
    A. N. Palmer HackerNoon profile picture

    @palmer

    A. N. Palmer

    About @palmer
    LEARN MORE ABOUT @PALMER'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.
    react to story with heart

    The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 72

    LESSON 72

    Drill 88

    image

    Study small b. The lower part of the letter should be as wide as the loop through the widest part, and some good penmen make it a little wider than this. Do not make your letters larger than those in the copy. Make line after line until you are able to make the letters easily and at a fair rate of speed. Sixteen groups or eighty letters to the minute is not a high rate for this drill. The count for each group is 1–2, 3–4, 5–6, 7–8, 9–10, with the emphasis on the finishing point in each letter. The connective stroke is slightly curved.

    About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain.

    Palmer, A. N. 2021. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved November 2022 from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/66476/66476-h/66476-h.htm

    This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org, located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html.

    Get started with this writing template

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 36
    Published at Oct 12, 2022 by palmer #self-teaching
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SEA RAIDERS
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by hgwells #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SYNTHETIC MOTIVE
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by hgwells #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE LANGUAGES OF MANKIND
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by hgwells #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    PRIMITIVE NEOLITHIC CIVILIZATIONS
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by hgwells #history
    Article Thumbnail
    The Principle of Relativity by Albert Einstein - Table of Links
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by hackernoonbooks #theory
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa