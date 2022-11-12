The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 72

The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 72

LESSON 72

Drill 88

Study small b. The lower part of the letter should be as wide as the loop through the widest part, and some good penmen make it a little wider than this. Do not make your letters larger than those in the copy. Make line after line until you are able to make the letters easily and at a fair rate of speed. Sixteen groups or eighty letters to the minute is not a high rate for this drill. The count for each group is 1–2, 3–4, 5–6, 7–8, 9–10, with the emphasis on the finishing point in each letter. The connective stroke is slightly curved.

