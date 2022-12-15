The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 105

The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here .\n Lesson 105 LESSON 105 Drill 127 Always start capital I with an upward stroke from below the base line. The upper part should be about one-half the width of the lower. The crossing of the beginning with the main downward stroke should be one space above the base line. Practice the detached capital as well as the word until there is an improvement in the movement and its application. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Palmer, A. N. 2021. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved December 2022 from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/66476/66476-h/66476-h.htm This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org , located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html .