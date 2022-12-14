The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 104

The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here .\n Lesson 104 LESSON 104 Pupils should give particular attention to the appearance of their finished pages, making letters and words conform to spaces. The capitals should occupy only from two-thirds to three-fourths the distance between the ruled lines, assuming that they are about three-eighths of an inch apart. From fifteen to twenty capitals should be made to a line. If the forms are well made, a page of capitals written in accordance with these suggestions will present a very pleasing appearance. See drill 126. The crossing of capital F at the top of the following page is above the center, and the final stroke at the crossing is small. In practice, write the full word every time the capital is made. Do not let your practice work approach scribbling. Do the very best you can, not part of the time, but all the time. You aim before you shoot. You should study the instructions before you practice the drills. Drill 126 About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Palmer, A. N. 2021. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved December 2022 from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/66476/66476-h/66476-h.htm This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org , located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html .