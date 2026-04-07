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The Oversight Fatigue Problem: Why HITL Breaks Down at Scale and What Comes After

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byMayank Choubey@mayankc

Mayank loves to write tech articles & books.

April 7th, 2026
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Mayank Choubey@mayankc

Mayank loves to write tech articles & books.

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TOPICS

machine-learning#agentic-ai#human-in-the-loop-failure#agentic-ai-governance-risks#ai-fatigue#automation-bias#ai-compliance-audit#hitl-architecture#hitl-security-vulnerabilities

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