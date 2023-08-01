Search icon
    The OpenCV Journey Part II: Canny Edge Detection

    Edge detection helps identify boundaries and silhouettes in images. OpenCV provides edge-detection filters like Canny, Sobel, Scharr, and Laplacian. Canny is widely used due to its accuracy. The Canny algorithm involves denoising, gradient calculation, non-maximum suppression, double thresholding, and edge tracking. In this article we'll go all the way from the basics to the implementation of one of the algorithms - the Canny edge detection algorithm.
    Mehmed Duhovic

