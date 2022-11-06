The Online Shopping Trends of the Future

Too Long; Didn't Read

Experts predict that by the end of 2022, there will be more than 14 billion networking devices in the world. The global IoT consumer market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17.39%, reaching US $104.4 billion by 2023. Cybercriminals know that IoT devices often collect and transmit sensitive data and use it for illegal purposes. Hackers can use IoT devices to snoop and invade sensitive data. They can use the collected data to extort or blackmail Internet of Things device users.