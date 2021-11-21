The One True Metaverse Shall Be Decentralized

1,095 reads

The “metaverse,” the catch-all name for the imagined immersive digital world beyond the real world, has recently gotten much attention. Mark Zuckerberg and Meta aim to all but own the metaverse, including [quietly acquiring](https://www.vox.com/recode/22776461/facebook-meta-metaverse-monopoly) Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement was flashy and the intro video equally so, but it has undoubtedly set off a spirited debate. None of what Meta talks about, or what. Zuckerberg shows in the video, is the. metaverse is merely a concept.