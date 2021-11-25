Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

'The North Star of Our Success Is the Impact We Have on American Borrowers': Tomas Campos by@tcampos

'The North Star of Our Success Is the Impact We Have on American Borrowers': Tomas Campos

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Spinwheel is the name of a new startup tackling America's debt crisis. The company offers robust APIs and no-code drop-in modules to third-party apps and services to help Americans understand, manage, pay, refinance and/or restructure their debt. The startup was named Oakland's Startup of the Year City Award Page at the [Oakland 🌳 startup of the year City City Award page. VOTE** for [Spinwheel](https://spinwheel.io/) at the #Oakland startup award page.
image
undefined Hacker Noon profile picture

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022 by @upplabs
#defi
Mitigating the DDOS Threats Facing Banks and Fintechs by @joshhorowitz
#cyber
Tutorial: Build AdonisJS API to store your Raspberry Pi Temperature by @bobbyiliev
#nodejs
4 APIs That Will Enhance Your Virtual Live Event by @readwrite
#virtual-events
Solving Access to Finance for Underserved Communities: Interview with Supratik Mukherjee by @caminofinancial
#product-management

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#fintech#fintech-industry#api#students-debt-crisis#debt-crisis#american-borrowers#founder-interview
Join Hacker Noon loading