The Noon Notification⁠—Monday 10 February, 2020

Monday 10 February, 2020

By xyng17

These days we are all scared of the new airborne contagious coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Even if it is a tiny cough or low fever, it might underlie a lethargic symptom. However, what is the real truth?

By Mohit Mamoria

If you’ve been anywhere close to a computer engineer, you’d have definitely noticed them drop the term - API. A software engineer would use the term for so many varied purposes that it’s easy to lose the track of the conversation and left hanging in there, wondering, “Why the heck we need APIs?”

By Edvinas Pranka

In this tutorial you will learn how to create a simple mouse wheel scroller. The following solution is very basic. It can be greatly improved, but it just an example of how fast it can be implemented or a good starting point to create your own slider.

By Noam Levenson

A Pocket Guide To Modern Monetary Theory and Why It Matters

By Patrick Lee Scott

When I started coding, it was partially because I thought it’d be cool to make a computer do my bidding.

By Baptiste Coulange

The Data Scientist Creativity Paradox

By Rj Bernaldo

During the past couple of years, I’ve been building and running my own automated cryptocurrency trading strategies. While I am not as profitable as my naive past-self imagined, I did discover a few things that helped me grow, and ultimately change how I perceive and approach the markets.

By Jacob Ramirez

Deemed as one of the biggest potential technological revolutions of recent history, quantum computing also poses security risks for the cryptocurrency space. Quantum-computing is able to harness quantum mechanics to reach data processing levels otherwise impossible with traditional computing.

By Alok

Prices move in a wave like fashion, moving back and forth following a broader trend. While doing so, it often revolves around a mean. It might move across or bounce off the mean. Mean reversion systems are designed to exploit this tendency.

By Sefi

If you’re a startup founder, you may be short of many things : funding, sleep, the will to live.

By Sara Tortoli

The Unavoidable Essence of a Product Manager Role: How to succeed as a Change Manager through the power of Narratives.

By Peter Schroeder

Entire companies are being built on top of the worlds fastest growing software.

By Fahim ul Haq

So you’ve embarked on the entrepreneurial journey to build your own web application. You’ve got the idea in place, but the significance of getting the architecture right is extremely important.

By Michael Li

Let’s build a fashion-MNIST CNN, PyTorch style. This is A Line-by-line guide on how to structure a PyTorch ML project from scratch using Google Colab and TensorBoard

By Elisheva Marcus

Insights from a Q&A with Deflect’s Founder, Kevin Voellmer

By Dane Lyons

Shouldn't feedback be one of the easiest things we do as designers or developers? Just look at Who Wants to Be A Millionaire. When you get stuck, just phone-a-friend and make a million dollars. Easy right?

