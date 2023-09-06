Search icon
    The next day, the 20th of October, at seven o'clock in the morning

    The next day, the 20th of October, at seven o’clock in the morning

    The next day, the 20th of October, at seven o’clock in the morning, after a voyage of four days, the “Bonadventure” gently glided up to the beach at the mouth of the Mercy. Cyrus Harding and Neb, who had become very uneasy at the bad weather and the prolonged absence of their companions, had climbed at daybreak to the plateau of Prospect Heights, and they had at last caught sight of the vessel which had been so long in returning. “God be praised! there they are!” exclaimed Cyrus Harding. As to Neb in his joy, he began to dance, to twirl round, clapping his hands and shouting, “Oh! my master!” A more touching pantomime than the finest discourse. The engineer’s first idea, on counting the people on the deck of the “Bonadventure,” was that Pencroft had not found the castaway of Tabor Island, or at any rate that the unfortunate man had refused to leave his island and change one prison for another. Indeed Pencroft, Gideon Spilett, and Herbert were alone on the deck of the “Bonadventure.” The moment the vessel touched, the engineer and Neb were waiting on the beach, and before the passengers had time to leap on to the sand, Harding said: “We have been very uneasy at your delay, my friends! Did you meet with any accident?”
    #adventure-fiction #books #mystery
    Jules Verne

    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

    French novelist, poet and playwright.

