The New Solidity Dev Stack: Buidler + Ethers + Waffle + Typescript [Tutorial]

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
Visit Noonification https://noonification.compromoted
Enterpreneur and full-stack web/app/Ethereum developer. CTO of Connext Network.
,
init
,
compile
, and
test
features to bootstrap your Solidity projects. A killer feature Buidler touts is stack traces when your Solidity contracts revert 😱!
migrate
. It doesn't really matter what the values are set to for the scope of this exercise.
npm init
$ npm install --save-dev @nomiclabs/buidler
$ npx buidler
$ npx buidler
888 d8b 888 888
888 Y8P 888 888
888 888 888
88888b. 888 888 888 .d88888 888 .d88b. 888d888
888 "88b 888 888 888 d88" 888 888 d8P Y8b 888P"
888 888 888 888 888 888 888 888 88888888 888
888 d88P Y88b 888 888 Y88b 888 888 Y8b. 888
88888P" "Y88888 888 "Y88888 888 "Y8888 888
👷 Welcome to Buidler v1.0.1 👷
? What do you want to do? …
Create a sample project
❯ Create an empty buidler.config.js
Quit
$ mkdir contracts test scripts
$ npm install --save-dev ts-node typescript @types/node @types/mocha
file in the project root:
tsconfig
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es5",
"module": "commonjs",
"strict": true,
"esModuleInterop": true,
"outDir": "dist"
},
"include": ["./scripts", "./test"],
"files": [
"./buidler.config.ts"
]
}
mv buidler.config.js buidler.config.ts
import { BuidlerConfig } from "@nomiclabs/buidler/config";
const config: BuidlerConfig = {};
export default config;
in the
Counter.sol
directory (latest Solidity version at the time of writing was
contracts/
):
0.5.12
pragma solidity 0.5.12;
contract Counter {
uint256 count = 0;
event CountedTo(uint256 number);
function countUp() public returns (uint256) {
uint256 newCount = count + 1;
require(newCount > count, "Uint256 overflow");
count = newCount;
emit CountedTo(count);
return count;
}
function countDown() public returns (uint256) {
uint256 newCount = count - 1;
require(newCount < count, "Uint256 underflow");
count = newCount;
emit CountedTo(count);
return count;
}
}
(autocomplete type annotations!!):
buidler.config.ts
$ npx buidler compile
Compiling...
Compiled 1 contract successfully
$ npm install --save-dev @nomiclabs/buidler-ethers ethers ethereum-waffle chai @types/chai
:
tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es5",
"module": "commonjs",
"strict": true,
"esModuleInterop": true,
"outDir": "dist",
"resolveJsonModule": true
},
"include": ["./scripts", "./test"],
"files": [
"./buidler.config.ts",
"node_modules/@nomiclabs/buidler-ethers/src/type-extensions.d.ts",
}
to use the Ethers plugin:
buidler.config.ts
import { BuidlerConfig, usePlugin } from "@nomiclabs/buidler/config";
usePlugin("@nomiclabs/buidler-ethers");
const config: BuidlerConfig = {
solc: {
version: "0.5.12"
}
};
export default config;
$ npm install --save-dev typechain typechain-target-ethers
defines where the generated files will be stored, and the quoted string at the end will pick up any generated contracts in our
outDir
directory:
build
$ ./node_modules/.bin/typechain --target ethers --outDir typechain 'build/*.json'
directory, you should see a few files generated, one of which is
typechain/
. That's the main contract types file, and gives us what we need to write type safe tests!
Counter.d.ts
object is imported from the
ethers.provider
library instead of the
"@nomiclabs/buidler"
library.
ethereum-waffle
inside the
counter.ts
directory:
test/
import { ethers } from "@nomiclabs/buidler";
import chai from "chai";
import { deployContract, getWallets, solidity } from "ethereum-waffle";
import CounterArtifact from "../build/Counter.json";
import { Counter } from "../typechain/Counter"
chai.use(solidity);
const { expect } = chai;
describe("Counter", () => {
// 1
const provider = ethers.provider;
// 2
let [wallet] = getWallets(provider);
// 3
let counter: Counter;
beforeEach(async () => {
counter = await deployContract(wallet, CounterArtifact) as Counter;
const initialCount = await counter.getCount();
// 4
expect(initialCount).to.eq(0);
expect(counter.address).to.properAddress;
});
// 5
it("should count up", async () => {
await counter.countUp();
let count = await counter.getCount();
expect(count).to.eq(1);
await counter.countUp();
count = await counter.getCount();
expect(count).to.eq(2);
});
it("should count down", async () => {
// 6
await counter.countDown();
const count = await counter.getCount();
expect(count).to.eq(0);
});
});
using the one imported from Buidler.
provider
function. Also note, you can destructure any number of wallets from this function, for example:
getWallets
let [wallet1, wallet2, wallet3] = getWallets(provider);
.
beforeEach
$ npx buidler test
All contracts have already been compiled, skipping compilation.
Counter
✓ should count up (143ms)
1) should count down
1 passing (593ms)
1 failing
1) Counter
should count down:
Error: VM Exception while processing transaction: revert Uint256 underflow
at Counter.countDown (contracts/Counter.sol:24)
file. We'll use rinkeby for this, but you can add any network (i.e. mainnet) similarly:
buidler.config.ts
import { BuidlerConfig, usePlugin } from "@nomiclabs/buidler/config";
import waffleDefaultAccounts from "ethereum-waffle/dist/config/defaultAccounts";
usePlugin("@nomiclabs/buidler-ethers");
const INFURA_API_KEY = "";
const RINKEBY_PRIVATE_KEY = "";
const config: BuidlerConfig = {
solc: {
version: "0.5.12"
},
paths: {
artifacts: "./build"
},
networks: {
buidlerevm: {
accounts: waffleDefaultAccounts.map(acc => ({
balance: acc.balance,
privateKey: acc.secretKey
}))
},
rinkeby: {
url: `https://rinkeby.infura.io/v3/${INFURA_API_KEY}`,
accounts: [RINKEBY_PRIVATE_KEY]
}
}
};
export default config;
folder called
scripts/
:
deploy.ts
import { ethers } from "@nomiclabs/buidler";
async function main() {
const factory = await ethers.getContract("Counter")
// If we had constructor arguments, they would be passed into deploy()
let contract = await factory.deploy();
// The address the Contract WILL have once mined
console.log(contract.address);
// The transaction that was sent to the network to deploy the Contract
console.log(contract.deployTransaction.hash);
// The contract is NOT deployed yet; we must wait until it is mined
await contract.deployed()
}
main()
.then(() => process.exit(0))
.catch(error => {
console.error(error);
process.exit(1);
});
$ npx buidler run --network rinkeby scripts/deploy.ts
All contracts have already been compiled, skipping compilation.
0x01FF454Dd078dC7f3cd0905601d093b17E7B9CD7
0x2ae1444920ed76420fb69c9f2fc914c20956efc2ae05c94ab1ea53f224aa0930
:
package.json
"scripts": {
"build": "npm run compile && npm run typechain",
"compile": "npx buidler compile",
"typechain": "npx buidler compile && typechain --outDir typechain --target ethers 'build/*.json'",
"test": "npx buidler test"
}
script does both contract compilation and generates TypeChain bindings, and the
build
script runs the contract tests.
test
$ npm install --save-dev @nomiclabs/buidler-etherscan
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es5",
"module": "commonjs",
"strict": true,
"esModuleInterop": true,
"outDir": "dist",
"resolveJsonModule": true
},
"include": ["./scripts", "./test"],
"files": [
"./buidler.config.ts",
"node_modules/@nomiclabs/buidler-ethers/src/type-extensions.d.ts",
"node_modules/@nomiclabs/buidler-etherscan/src/type-extensions.d.ts"
]
}
(hop over to Etherscan and get an API key from your account page if you haven't yet):
buidler.config.ts
import { BuidlerConfig, usePlugin } from "@nomiclabs/buidler/config";
import waffleDefaultAccounts from "ethereum-waffle/dist/config/defaultAccounts";
usePlugin("@nomiclabs/buidler-ethers");
usePlugin("@nomiclabs/buidler-etherscan");
const INFURA_API_KEY = "";
const RINKEBY_PRIVATE_KEY = "";
const ETHERSCAN_API_KEY = "";
const config: BuidlerConfig = {
solc: {
version: "0.5.12"
},
paths: {
artifacts: "./build"
},
networks: {
buidlerevm: {
accounts: waffleDefaultAccounts.map(acc => ({
balance: acc.balance,
privateKey: acc.secretKey
}))
},
rinkeby: {
url: `https://rinkeby.infura.io/v3/${INFURA_API_KEY}`,
accounts: [RINKEBY_PRIVATE_KEY]
}
},
etherscan: {
// The url for the Etherscan API you want to use.
url: "https://api-rinkeby.etherscan.io/api",
// Your API key for Etherscan
// Obtain one at https://etherscan.io/
apiKey: ETHERSCAN_API_KEY
}
};
export default config;
$ npx buidler verify-contract --contract-name Counter --address 0xF0E6Ea29799E85fc1A97B7b78382fd034A6d7864
All contracts have already been compiled, skipping compilation.
Successfully submitted contract at 0xF0E6Ea29799E85fc1A97B7b78382fd034A6d7864 for verification on etherscan. Waiting for verification result...
Successfully verified contract on etherscan
!
console.log