The “Nano-Framework” For Adding Scripts To Your .{bash/zsh}rc Files

The “Nano-Framework” For Adding Scripts To Your.bash/zsh.rcrc files can be used with any config out there. Anyone can just create a config repo with configs and use this framework in a README file to describe the installation without re-implementing the wheel. The home repo of the framework is here. There are some feature requests and issues that need to be implemented, any help would be highly appreciated. The ‘nano-framework” that installs script to the.bashrc and/or.zshrc.

How many times have you seen a repo with a custom RC installer of .bashrc or .zshrc files? Repos with a file, like these:

Examples are numerous, since everyone is reinventing a wheel. I have done it once or twice. So eventually, I have decided to write my own “nano-framework” that solves exactly this problem and that can be used with any config out there. Here is how the README.md for my config repo looks like:

In order to install config please do:

cd /tmp

git clone https://github.com/OwnInfrastructure/configs.git

cd configs

RC_PATH=.commonrc

curl -s https://raw.githubusercontent.com/b0noI/rcinstaller/master/install.sh | bash /dev/stdin $RC_PATH

The main line that I want to bring to your attention is the following:

curl -s https://raw.githubusercontent.com/b0noI/rcinstaller/master/install.sh | bash /dev/stdin $RC_PATH

This is the example of a usage of the “rcinstaller”, the “nano-framework” that installs script to the .bashrc and/or .zshrc. The home repo of the framework is here.

Now anyone can just create a config repo with configs and use this framework in a README file to describe the installation without re-implementing the wheel.

How I Can Use It?

It is simple, just add something like the following to your README file:

curl -s https://raw.githubusercontent.com/b0noI/rcinstaller/master/install.sh | bash /dev/stdin <path_to_my_awesome_rc_file>

How Does the “rcinstaller” Work?

Overall, the script executes the following steps:

checks if the ~/.profile.d directory exists and if not — created it; adds “[ -f ${HOME}/.profile.d/.sh ] && source ${HOME}/.profile.d/.sh” to the .zshrc (if it is not exists there already); same for the .bashrc; copies the rc file from the input (or .commonrc if there is no input) from the current directory to the: ~/.profile.d.

Currently, it requires your rc files to have a unique name. This is needed simply because the script will overwrite whatever is in the file with the same name. Also, it works only with one input script at a time.

How I Can Help?

If you would like to help, there are some feature requests and issues that need to be implemented, any help would be highly appreciated. You can add a star to the repo as well, or just share the article with your friends.

