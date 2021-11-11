Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Myriad Benefits of Contributing to Open Source Projects with Piyush Badkul by@piyushbadkul

The Myriad Benefits of Contributing to Open Source Projects with Piyush Badkul

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Piyush Badkul has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award. His work involves designing, deploying, scaling, and optimizing the core IP Multimedia subsystem (IMS) network and making it interoperable with multiple radio technologies including 3G, 4G, PSTN, etc. I believe the telecom sector in India has not fulfilled its promise and still has a very long way to go. I want to be a part of it before it goes big, especially in India, I have seen the demands and challenges that lie ahead in this domain.
image
Piyush Badkul Hacker Noon profile picture

@piyushbadkul
Piyush Badkul

Attempting to reuse the wheel instead of reinventing it.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Asterisk's Unnoticed Bug: The Double Quote Bug by @piyushbadkul
#code
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
HackerNoon The Beloved Pixel Font - Now Coming To You in 2.0 by @kien
#hackernoon
Cooperation, Survival, Open Source, and Decriminalizing Caring by @brbs
#open-source
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming
How to Make Money from Crypto in a Bear Market by @cryptobadger
#cryptocurrency-investment

Tags

#noonies#noonies2021#open-source#interview#india#telecommunication#debugging#optimization#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading