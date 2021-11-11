The Myriad Benefits of Contributing to Open Source Projects with Piyush Badkul

Piyush Badkul has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award. His work involves designing, deploying, scaling, and optimizing the core IP Multimedia subsystem (IMS) network and making it interoperable with multiple radio technologies including 3G, 4G, PSTN, etc. I believe the telecom sector in India has not fulfilled its promise and still has a very long way to go. I want to be a part of it before it goes big, especially in India, I have seen the demands and challenges that lie ahead in this domain.