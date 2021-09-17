The MRR Guide that Actually Makes Sense

Answering the most common and most pressing questions about MRR to guide your yearly planning. MRR is based on subscriptions, it has a strong forward-looking element. An expert says MRR should only include a recurring portion of the one-time charge or fee that should be excluded from your calculation. Do you have MRR discounts? Do discounts affect MRR discount rates? Do you know how to calculate MRR? Please submit your questions to the Hackernoon.com/hackernoon.